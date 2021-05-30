Recalling Chief Secy violates admin process, sabotage of cyclone relief: Ex-IAS officers

Kolkata: Centre's move to recall Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, whose tenure was increased for three months only a few days ago, drew a stinging criticism from former IAS officers in state who were critical of the role of the Centre for recalling the Chief Secretary.



"The order of the Centre in recalling the Chief Secretary violates administrative procedure. In the current situation the state government may seek legal recourse. What the centre has done is untenable," former Chief Secretary Ardhendu Sen said.

He added that the main contention of law is the fact that any action should be justified legally.

"Any action that cannot be justified legally is termed as colourable exercise of power. I feel, that the matter should be challenged in the court," he maintained. Sen also opined that the transfer of the Chief Secretary at a critical situation when the state is fighting the Covid pandemic as well as the effect of the very severe cyclonic storm Yaas may affect the tempo of the ongoing work and at the same time may affect the morale of the present IAS officers.

Former IAS officer Jawhar Sircar too feels that the move of the centre is politically motivated.

"Have Modi Shah gone crazy? Just 1 working day left for West Bengal's Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyaya to retire — they have transferred him to Delhi! CM wanted 3 months extra. It's deliberate sabotage of Cyclone Relief, Covid Control + Revenge for 48% Bengal vote against BJP," tweeted Sircar.