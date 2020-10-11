Real estate developer found dead in his Parnashree house

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds the death of a real estate developer at his Parnashree residence where his body was found hanging from the railing of a staircase.



Indrajit Das, 45, was found hanging from a railing of a ladder inside his house in Maharani Indira Devi Road on Friday night. The incident took place when his family members went out for some work.

According to police, Indrajit was found hanging in his home at 8.30 pm. He was rushed to Vidyasagar State General Hospital where he was declared brought dead. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. No suicide note has been found.

During the preliminary inquiry, Indrajit's wife claimed that it was a murder. She pointed out that Indrajit could not walk properly after a road accident in 2017. It is unimaginable that he could reach the ladder without anyone's help and after getting down from the wheelchair he hanged himself with the help of the railing.

However, the police are waiting for the post-mortem report.