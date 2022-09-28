Ready to recruit all wait-listed SSC candidates: Edu minister

Kolkata: Assuring that the state government is ready to recruit all the wait-listed SSC (School Service Commission) candidates in schools, state Education minister Bratya Basu urged all agitating candidates to withdraw their movement.



"I would request all candidates to withdraw their agitation. They should return to their homes and spend the festive days with their families. Our government is keen to resolve the problem fast and start the recruitment process for the vacant posts within the court-stipulated time. I assure that all the deprived candidates whose names have featured on the SSC waiting list will be given jobs," Basu said at a press conference in Bikash Bhavan.

Soon after the announcement was made, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who had also met the agitators and had assured them that the deserving candidates will get jobs, tweeted: "I want to wholeheartedly thank our Hon'ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial for always being committed & prioritising the state's welfare. Edu Min @basu_bratya stated that SSC to start recruitments in 14,000 posts, pending HC's decision. All deserving candidates will get their due!"

According to data provided by the SSC, there is a requirement of around 14,500 vacant posts to recruit all the candidates who have been deprived of jobs. Basu said the government has already created 5,261 posts while over 9,500 additional new posts will be created.

He said that recruitment would be done for teachers of classes IX to XII and Group C and D staff.

Earlier in the day, the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (SSC in short) submitted an affidavit regarding this before the Calcutta High Court.

The state government has given two options. Firstly, if the court says that candidates who have been appointed by unfair means should have their appointment cancelled and those who were deprived should be recruited in their place, then the government is ready to do so. Secondly, if the court says that all the candidates on the waiting list should be recruited, then too, the government is fully prepared.

"We have urged the court to inform us about the process involved in the proceedings of recruitment. We will work in strict adherence to the court's guidance," Basu said, adding: "The government is not in favour of any candidate losing his/her job."

The recruitment for the deprived candidates would be done as per their rank in the panel, he added.

Basu later tweeted: "Thanking @MatataOfficial for her compassion and thoughtful leadership! Today, SSC has taken a ground-breaking step proving yet again that GoWB is always beside people. We will always prioritize HUMANITY over petty politics, real work over propaganda. JUSTICE will be served."

Thanking the Chief Minister, the TMC tweeted: "Hon'ble CM @MamataOfficial has always ensured that no grievance goes unheard or uncatered to. SSC will initiate recruitment for 14,000 posts as soon as the Calcutta HC gives its final verdict. Empathetic Governance has found meaning under the Bengal Model."

Giving a detailed account of the additional 9,700 posts that the government plans to create, a senior official of the WBCSSC said for the Group D level, there is a requirement of 6,300 posts of which 1,980 have already been created and 4,300 new posts would be created while for the Group C level, 1,102 posts have already been created and 1,981 are proposed.

For the proposed additional new teaching posts, 1,077 posts would be created for teachers of classes IX and X and 1,932 have already been created. For classes XI and XII, 247 posts have been finalised while 2,321 have been proposed.

There is a requirement of 16,300 posts for physical education and work education teachers of which 1,600 posts have been created.