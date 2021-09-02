Ready to hold by-elections before Durga Puja: State tells EC

Kolkata: The state government has communicated to the Election Commission of India (ECI) that they are ready to hold the by-elections in the state before the Durga Puja.



Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra held a virtual meeting with Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi in presence of senior officials of the state CEO (Chief Electoral Officer) office to take stock of the situation and the preparedness of the state so far as the by-elections in seven Assembly constituencies are concerned.

It is learnt that the state had made it clear to the ECI that the COVID situation, as well as the law and order, is perfectly under control.

The Commission wanted to know the details of the Durga Puja holidays and was informed that the festive season will continue from October 10 to October 24. "It is impossible to hold elections at that time. So, we have asked the Commission to conduct polls before the starting of the festive season," a senior state government official said.

The Commission also enquired about the flood situation and the state provided all details regarding it as well.

"If the Commission is satisfied with the deliberations, they might think of announcing the poll dates soon," a senior official at the CEO office said.

In Bengal, bypolls are due in seven Assembly seats, including Jangipur and Samsherganj in Murshidabad, Khardah in North 24-Parganas, Bhowanipore in Kolkata South, Dinhata in Cooch Behar, Santipur in Nadia and Gosaba in South 24-Parganas.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has urged the EC on more than one occasion to announce the dates of the by-elections as early as possible with the Covid situation in the state under control. In fact, a five-member TMC delegation comprising MP Saugata Roy, Jawhar Sircar, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Sajda Ahmed and Mohua Moitra met the Election Commissioner recently and urged for conducting the polls furnishing a detailed report highlighting zero Covid cases in those seven constituencies where elections are due.

The first level checking of EVMs and VVPATs have also begun in some Assembly constituencies in Bengal.

As per the ECI rules, elections can be conducted on the 24th day after the announcement of the polling dates. Generally, the Commission retains 10 days for taking the preparatory steps and the candidates get 14 days to campaign. Sources also said even a large section within the Commission is willing to complete the poll process by the end of September.