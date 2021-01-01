Ready to fight 'as soldier of didi' against Suvendu in 2021 Assembly polls: 'Nandigram-er Maa' Firoja Bibi

Kolkata: Extending all support to Mamata Banerjee, "Nandigram-er Maa" Firoja Bibi states that she is ready to give fight in the forthcoming Assembly polls as a "soldier of Didi" from Nandigram Assembly constituency itself.



Firoja, who had lost her son in police firing on March 14 in 2007, came down heavily on Suvendu Adhikari for joining BJP and said that she is ready to give all out fight against him in the 2021 Assembly election from the soil of Nandigram itself. In the past 10 to 11 years, the relationship between Firoja and Suvendu was like mother and son.

But, Suvendu's decision of joining BJP left a deep impact on their relation with the former coming down heavily on Suvendu saying that "it is not the time to think of who was like my son and who was like my brother. I just want to say that I am with Didi".

It was in 2009 by-poll in Nandigram Assembly constituency, Firoja had for the first time got elected as a Trinamool Congress MLA. She had won by 39,459 votes. She also won from the same seat in 2011 Assembly polls. But, it was in 2016 when Suvendu won from Nandigram while Firoja became the party's candidate from Panskura Paschim Assembly constituency. She won from Panskura Paschim Assembly constituency defeating CPI's Chittaranjan Das Thakur.

She left the Nandigram seat for Suvendu, from where he got elected as an MLA and became the state transport

minister. "Despite becoming ministers of three departments, he left the party and joined BJP in the presence of Amit Shah on December 18. So we are ready to give the fight being a soldier of Didi," Firoja said adding that it is completely the discretion of the party who will be filed from which seat.

But she is ready to play a crucial role in the fight against BJP in the forthcoming

polls.