Re-evaluation: Marks of about 137 HS candidates increased

KOLKATA: On a day when several schools submitted the grievances of their students in connection with failure or securing less marks in the Higher Secondary examination before the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, a section of students in a Hooghly school were happy after they received fresh marksheets from the Council with increased marks.



The marks obtained by 137 students of Arambagh Girls High School in Hooghly, who had agitated on Friday, a day after the publication of HS results, were increased after re-evaluation by the Council.

Debolina Das, the girl who had secured the highest marks (437) in the school, witnessed a substantial increase with her marks going up to 482 after re- evaluation. Rajarshi Dey, the headmistress of the school said, "We are very happy that the Council had acted promptly."

President of the Council Mahua Das, who attended office on Sunday, said: "The students have been asked to forward their grievances through the respective schools. The Council will look into the same and take measures accordingly." Some students, who had approached the Council with their complaints, have been asked to come through their respective schools.

Das was called by state Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi at Nabanna on Saturday and asked to receive grievances of the students through their respective school authorities.