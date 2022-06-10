RBU students stage stir, demand V-C's resignation

KOLKATA: A section of students agitated in front of the administrative building of Rabindra Bharati University (RBU) at its BT Road campus on Thursday and blocked Vice-Chancellor Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhury from entering into his office.



The agitating students blocked the entry gate through which the V-C enters his office and demanded that he should have to enter by stepping over them. The latter went back to his car and waited inside it for almost an hour as the agitators continued their slogans demanding the V-C's resignation. He entered his office after the agitators dispersed on their own. The students have been demanding inclusion of five more subjects in distance mode which has been stopped as per directions of University Grants Commission. 11 subjects were taught in distance mode but presently 6 subjects are being taught.

The UGC is scheduled to hold a meeting in July on these subjects and till then the university is helpless.