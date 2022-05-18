RBU students demand online sem exams, stage protest

Kolkata: A section of students gheraoed the Vice-Chancellor of Rabindra Bharati University protesting against the varsity's decision to hold semester examinations in offline mode. The agitating students also tried to barge into the V-Cs room and kicked at the door of his room.

"I am amazed at such a protest. If they have made preparations for the examinations then what is the advantage of appearing in online mode? questioned Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhury, V-C of the university. Indologist Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri who happens to be an executive committee member of the university said: "If the students can turn up at the campus and agitate then what is the problem in coming to the university for offline examination?" The V-C remained gheraoed till reports last came in.