RBU gets UGC nod to continue with its 'Open & Distance Learning Programme'

KOLKATA: Rabindra Bharati University (RBU) has got the nod of University Grants Commission (UGC) to continue with its Open and Distance Learning Programme, paving the way for starting admissions for 2020-21 session.



There was no admission in distance learning in 2020 in the wake of COVID pandemic and complexities associated with UGC's guidelines about distance education. RBU accounts for the highest number of distance education students in eastern India and about 12000 students had sought admissions in 2019.

"The UGC has allowed us to admit students for every session up to January 2026. We will soon publish advertisements for admissions in distance learning mode and the academic session will be starting from November," RBU Vice-Chancellor, Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhury, said. RBU however will be able to admit students in six subjects - Master of Arts (MA) in Bengali, Environmental Studies, Social Work, Rabindra Sangeet, Vocal Music and Sanskrit. However, the varsity has been barred from continuing with its post graduate studies in five subjects- English, History, Political Science, Education and Geography. A senior official of the university said due to inadequate faculty as per UGC provisions, RBU was denied the approval to continue PG in distance mode in these five subjects.

As per UGC provisions, the headquarter centre needs to have at least two teachers in the rank of assistant professor in each of the subjects for imparting distance education.

"Some of these UGC qualified teachers, who were associated with our distance learning programme, have shifted to permanent teaching jobs after cracking NET/SLET examinations. The pandemic situation has prevented us from recruiting new teachers to fill up vacancies. Once we do so, we will seek approval for permission in these five subjects too," the senior RBU official said.

The UGC has been constantly making amendments in rules in distance learning mode since 2017-18 and has made accreditation parameters for universities associated with this mode of teaching stringent. The universities had to seek fresh approval every year for continuing with distance learning.

Hence, RBU has heaved a sigh of relief with UGC allowing them to continue distance education till January 2026.