RBU faces glitch on first day of terminal exams

Kolkata: The Rabindra Bharati University (RBU) and Netaji Subhas Open University (NSOU) faced internet glitch on the opening day while conducting their final semester examinations in online mode.



There was problem in uploading and downloading of question papers and answer scripts by students of RBU on Monday while students of NSOU suffered similar problems on

Tuesday.

RBU had created a separate website for examination purpose of the general students and accordingly the question paper was uploaded in the website, But due to problem in the server the students were unable to download the question paper.

There was delay for half an hour in starting the examination.

The same problem again cropped up during the PG examination in the second half.

There was some delay in sending of answer scripts with the problem of uploading but in the end all the students who appeared for the examination could send their answer scripts in online mode.

"Today (Tuesday) there was no problem with internet connectivity or server and both UG and PG examinations were held without any hassle," said Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhury, Vice- Chancellor of RBU.

Depending upon subjects, 2,213 candidates appearing for the examination answered detailed questions while 466 students answered MCQ type questions .

In case of NSOU the question paper was uploaded in an earmarked portal and the students were given the liberty to answer within October 13. The time allotted was 3 hours for 100 marks MCQ and 2 hours for 50 marks MCQ. During this period from October 6 to 13 students can appear for examinations at any time of their choice within the specified time

limit. But students faced problems till late afternoon to open up the portal and answering the questions.

"Students need not panic as there is enough time for them to complete their examinations. There may be some shakiness among the students on the first day," said Subha Shankar Sarkar, VC of NSOU.