Ray's works, communal harmony during 'Calcutta Killings' among few unique themes at Puja pandals this year

KOLKATA: With UNESCO inscribing Durga Puja of Kolkata on its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity, the annual festival has turned a bit more special for the state this year. At a time when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ensured that the celebrations kickstart in a grand manner with a mega rally on September 1, the Puja committees in the city are also doing their bit to add extra sheen to the festivity by introducing unique themes for the pandals.



Considering that this year is also the birth centenary of filmmaker Satyajit Ray, several Puja organisers have made many of his works as the theme for their pandals.

As a mark of tribute to Ray, an entire ground in Baranagar is being transformed to replicate Nischindipur village of 'Pather Panchali.' The Puja club, 'Nainan Bandhab Samity'—stepping into its 79th year—has named the theme as 'Sataborsher Poreo Satyajit.' According to club's executive member Swapan Kumar Ghosh, a pond is being dug up in the middle of the ground surrounding which vegetables and flowers are being grown to give an authentic feel to the entire thematic pandal. The visitors will also be given a booklet with information and rare photographs of Ray.

Besides the Durga idol, being made by Mintu Pal, the pandal will also have fibre statues of Apu, Durga, Indir Thakrun, Harihar, Sarbojaya and Prasanna. The club, in its effort to spread awareness about Covid booster dose, recently organised a free vaccination camp.

Similarly, the women protagonists of Ray will be highlighted at Hazra Udayan Sangha. As per reports, the main entrance of the pandal will have a replica of the camera used by Ray. Reportedly, the Durga idol housed inside the pandal will be similar to the one depicted in the film, 'Joy Baba Felunath.' The organisers of Tollygunge Adi Durgamancha are planning to recreate the music room from the film, 'Jalsaghar.'

Meanhwile, Samaj Sebi Sangha in South Kolkata' s Lake View Road—which is stepping into its 75th year— has decided to play its part in upholding the spirit of communal harmony by taking the Puja revellers back to 1946 through its decor and ambience, when the club had organised its maiden Puja in the backdrop of the 'Calcutta killings'.

The horrific 'Calcutta killings' had taken place on August 16, 1946 a year before independence and it was during that time when the club was founded. Muslim 'Karigars,' who were then working in Calcutta were in grave risk of getting killed during the riots, but the Hindu people of the locality had provided shelter to them.

"Eminent personalities like Leela Roy, Sarat Bose and Meghnad Saha had advocated communal harmony and played the leading role in stopping the riots during that time when communal harmony was completely fractured. 75 years have passed since Independence but we stand in the same context and the need for communal harmony is still felt. Our Puja will also pay tribute to the freedom fighters, who fought for Independence of the country," said Arijit Maitra, general secretary of the Club.

The Puja mandap will be a creative installation of the club's first Durga Puja. Interestingly, in 1946, Sasthi was celebrated on October 1 and this year, too, the calendar is the same. The theme 'Sebiche Ishwar' (Service to Humanity is Service to Almighty) highlights the upholding of communal harmony amid attempts to thwart the same by a section of evil forces.

The concept, design and the idol for the Puja is being created by artist Krishanu Pal.

Keeping in sync with its name Samaj Sebi, the Puja committee will be hand-holding some 20 odd children from extremely marginalised communities and providing them educational support.

At Beniatola Sarbojonin Durgotsab, the main attraction will be the Durga idol itself. The idol, weighing about 1 metric tonne, has been made of a combination of metals or 'astadhatu.'