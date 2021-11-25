Ratnabali becomes the 3rd girl from Shabar community to graduate

Kolkata: Ratnabali Shabar hailing from the remote Lotpada village under Barabazar police station in Purulia has become the third graduate from the 'Kheriya Shabar' community.



Ratnabali who has successfully completed her graduation from Bikram Tudu Memorial College affiliated to Sidho Kanho Birsha University (SKBU) is eager to take up vocational courses so that she can earn a living for her family.

The talent in Ratnabali was spotted by the police administration when she was appearing for her higher secondary examination in 2018.

She was handed over the responsibility to teach at one of the 10 schools run by Barabazar police station for imparting education to the Shabar community.

Shabar and the Birhor are considered to be the most marginalised among the tribal communities.

Interestingly, when conventional schools remained closed for 20 months as a preventive measure to curb the spread of Covid pandemic, all the 10 schools ran with the initiative of police, with a capacity of 35 students on an average waa held adhering to Covid protocols.

"We have been paying her a token amount for her confidence building and have extended support by providing her books and other necessary study materials. We are trying our best to create an avenue for further pursuit of studies for Ratnabali," Sougata Ghosh, Inspector -in-Charge of Barabazar Police station said.

Dipak Kar, Vice-Chancellor of SKBU congratulated Ratnabali and assured her of all possible assistance in her academic pursuits.

When Romonita Shabar in 2020 scripted history by becoming the first graduate from the Kheriya Shabar community, Kar had made special arrangements so that she could pursue Masters in History at SKBU.

"These girls from the Shabar community are glaring examples showing poverty can pose no hurdle against somebody's intense desire to move ahead overcoming all odds," Kar added.