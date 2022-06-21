'Ratna Bagchi to act as interim chairman of Primary Edu board'

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered the dismissal of Manik Bhattacharya from the post of the chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) over the alleged irregularities in primary TET recruitment.



Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay has also ordered Bhattacharya to appear before the court before 2 pm on Tuesday. The Calcutta High Court has also said that the board secretary Ratna Chakraborty Bagchi will act as an interim president. Justice Gangopadhyay also said that the documents which have been submitted to the court by the board will be sent to the Central Forensic lab for examination. The single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on June 13 ordered a CBI inquiry into the recruitment of primary teachers which was conducted by the WBBPE in 2014. The bench of Justice Avijit Gangopadhyay dismissed the employment of 269 candidates for the post of primary teachers. The court observed that these 269 candidates secured jobs after failing to qualify in the written examination. The WBBPE later told the Calcutta High Court that one mark was given to a total 273 candidates instead of 269. The Court observed that in the revised merit list, these 269 candidates were awarded one additional mark each. The court later asked for the documents relating to the distribution of additional 1 mark to these students. The WBBPE submitted the documents to the court. Now these documents will be sent for forensic tests following the Calcutta High Court order.