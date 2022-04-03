Ration: State starts interaction drive

Kolkata: Sunday will be a working day for all the officials of the state Food and Supplies department right from the top officer-level with the department embarking on direct interaction with the ration beneficiaries across the state.



The drive christened as "Samparka Abhijan" (Relationship Drive) will also involve the Minister-in-charge of the department Rathin Ghosh visiting fair price shops at Maniktala and Shyampukur area in the city. The Samparka Abhijan was carried out across the state on Saturday too conducted by all officials of the department.

"We have been receiving a number of complaints from the consumers regarding dealers offering less than the earmarked food grains to them. So we have decided to undertake such field-level drive as a confidence building measure among the beneficiaries," state Food and Supplies minister Rathin Ghosh said.

Recently, the state Food department started sending SMS to the mobile of the customers who have their numbers linked with their ration cards informing them of their exact allotment of food grains.