Ration shops to remain open on next 2 consecutive Mondays

Kolkata: Ration shops across the state will remain open on the next two consecutive Mondays to ensure that beneficiaries can collect their benefits despite the bi-weekly lockdown when the same will remain closed.



The state Food and Supplies department has urged ration shop dealers to keep their shops open on July 27 and August 3. Usually, the shops remain closed every week on Mondays.

"During the lockdown regime, ration shops used to remain open. But during the bi-weekly statewide lockdown, it is remaining shut. It will remain closed on Saturday and again on Wednesday. So, we have realised the need to keep the same open on Mondays," said an official of the state Food and Supplies department.

In such a situation when shops would remain closed twice a week, the state government has urged all beneficiaries to positively collect their entitled ration for the month of July by Tuesday following physical distancing norms while visiting the same.