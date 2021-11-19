Ration dealers asked to divide beneficiaries into 16 clusters

kolkata: The state Food and Supplies department has instructed the ration dealers to divide all beneficiaries under its jurisdiction into 16



clusters and designate a fixed day of a week of each month for distribution of foodgrains at each cluster.

Entire ration for one month period should be delivered to the beneficiary at one go.

The department has come out with a gazette notification in connection with the Duare Ration (Ration at Doorstep) scheme that has been

officially launched by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on November 16.

As per the notification, the Duare Ration mode would be done on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from first till fourth week of every month.

Normally, all clusters will have a fixed distribution day in a month.

Dates of the month

may vary but day must be kept the same for each cluster during upcoming months.

All Saturdays will be earmarked for distribution

from the ration shops so that people who have been missed or have the desire to collect food grains from the shop

due to any urgent reason can do so. Sunday would be reserved for distribution of ration items in Duare Ration mode for clusters which may have been

missed due to holidays or inclement weather conditions.

The distribution at the doorstep should start at

7.30 am.

However, it may start from 6 am to 8 am depending on the local situation but 100 per cent delivery scheduled for the

day should be ensured within the same day.

In clusters where the number of beneficiaries is over 1000, two epos machines have been provided for transaction during delivery so that there is little problem in coverage.

The ration items shall be distributed thorugh epos machine in online mode

after Aadhar based authentication and an epos print out receipt shall be issued to all beneficiates against all transactions without fail.

The dealers have been asked to identify the

type and model of delivery van and avail the benefit

of the subsidy announced by

the government at an earliest to purchase vehicles for smooth delivery of items under the project.

According to the notice, if there is any issue/ compliant regarding failure of delivery of ration items at the

doorstep of the beneficiaries, the block food inspector shall be contacted immediately.