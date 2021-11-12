'Rather than slapping cases against me, Tripura police may arrest me if they want to'

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Bengal spokesperson and Kunal Ghosh dared the Tripura police to arrest him rather than slapping several cases against him.



Ghosh left for Agartala on Thursday afternoon for taking part in a number of party programmes with Trinamool Congress deciding to contest the ensuing civic polls in Tripura.

Earlier in the morning he tweeted stating that four fresh cases have been initiated by the Tripura police against him.

"I am reaching Agartala before evening. Rather than serving notices and slapping cases against me, the Tripura police may arrest me if they want to," Ghosh said throwing a challenge .

Ghosh's tweet stated that the Tripura government has slapped four more cases against him under the same sections as earlier taking the total count of such cases to 9. "They have been attacking our supporters there and whenever I have been vocal against such atrocity they are slapping cases. They do not need to work so hard by continuing to slap cases if they arrest me. They are apprehending the growing popularity of the TMC among the people of Tripura and so they have resorted to a new ploy of attack and slapping cases," Ghosh said.

Trinamool has fielded 51 candidates in the civic election in Agartala. The election will be held on November 25 and the results will be declared on November 28. Polls will be held in 13 municipalities and 6 city Panchayats comprising 324 wards.

According to Ghosh , the BJP has been playing all sorts of nasty tricks to prevent Trinamool leaders from addressing the people of Tripura. "They tried to stop Abhishek Banerjee from reaching Tripureshwari temple in September. Finally the administration was forced to allow him to address a rally on October 30. Sushmita Dev was attacked along with other Trinamool leaders. The muscle flexing did not yield results. The people of Tripura want a change and Trinamool Congress will do well in the civic election.," he added.