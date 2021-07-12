Rath Yatra: Special 'aarti' for CM to be held at ISCKON

Kolkata: A special 'aarti' will be performed at International society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple here in the name of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, according to ISKCON authorities.



The Chief Minister will also send 'Puja' items for conducting a 'special Puja' at the temple on the auspicious occasion authorities added.

Earlier, Banerjee used to sweep the road to inaugurate the 'Rath Yatra' festival.

This year, the festival will be observed as a low-key affair due to the prevailing pandemic situation.

At ISKCON's headquarters in Mayapur, instead of three 'raths', only one 'rath' will be taken out with the idols of Jagannath, Balaram and Subhadra. No visitors will be allowed.

Those, who will decorate the 'rath', will have to maintain the Covid protocols and appropriate behaviour.