Rath Yatra 2022: CM set to pull ISKCON chariot in city on July 1

kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will mark the beginning of Ratha Yatra celebration of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in the city by pulling the chariot's rope.



On July 1, cultural programmes will start from 10 am. The main attraction of pulling the rope will start at 2 pm. The rath will reach the Brigade Parade ground through Surawardy Avenue, AJC Bose Road Jawaharlal Nehru Road and Outram Road.

Sources informed that as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would be present during the celebration, special security arrangements have been made to secure the entire route.

Traffic may be diverted using other roads adjacent to the route as and when necessary.

It may be mentioned that post Covid this is for the first time that celebration of Ratha Yatra will be taking place.

At the Brigade Parade ground, a fair will be held till July 8 where around 21 lakh people are expected to visit this year. Also cultural program will be organised everyday at the fair.

Apart from Kolkata, the Ratha Yatra festival will be celebrated at the ISKCON headquarters in Mayapaur as well.

Authorities of ISKCON headquarters at Mayapur informed that devotees from 95 countries which include Italy, Korea, Australia, Argentina, Chile, Russia, France, Germany, USA and China will participate. Moreover, more than 1.5 lakh pilgrims and travellers are expected to visit the place on Friday.