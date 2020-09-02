Rate of positive cases in Bidhannagar dips

Kolkata: The number of persons affected with Covid infection has gone down substantially while the number of people getting recovered has also gone up in Bidhannagar.



According to sources, between June and August the Covid infection rate had drastically gone up which was alarming for the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) authority. More than 100 cases were reported almost each day during the said period. At the end of August it was found that the infection rate is dropping and currently around 70 people are getting infected everyday across the BMC area.

While the rate of infection is going down, more than 70 percent Covid infected people have already been cured. As per the report on Monday, till date 6,488 people have been infected with COVID-19 virus. Out of the total infected people, 3,019 people have undergone treatment in several hospitals and have been cured. Also 1,728 persons who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms were cured while staying in home isolation. At present 1003 people are admitted in various hospitals and 691 people are staying in home isolation. "As the number of tests increased, a large number of Covid affected people were identified quickly. A good number of people have tested their swab samples in private laboratories. We have also noticed that people are aware of the pandemic and following the Covid protocols accordingly," said a senior BMC official.

Meanwhile the rate of infection has also gone down across the South Dum Dum Municipality area as well. Pachu Roy, Chairman of the Board of Administrator on Tuesday claimed that the situation has improved a lot compared to a few months ago. Till date around 2300 people have been cured.