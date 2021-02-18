Rate of positive cases drops to 6.86%

Kolkata: Bengal on Wednesday witnessed 133 fresh Covid cases taking the total tally to 5,73.012 so far. Around 249 patients were discharged from different hospitals on Wednesday after they had recovered. As many as 5,59,039 patients have been released from various hospitals. The recovery rate has gone up to 97.56 per cent which is the highest so far. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested dropped at 6.86.



Bengal has so far carried out 83,49,281 Covid samples till Wednesday out of which 14,031 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Two people died of Covid in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 10,237. Kolkata and North 24-Parganas each have reported one death in the past 24 hours. Around 3,092 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,498 people so far. Kolkata has seen 44 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,28,675 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,22,620 out of which 35 were found positive in the past 24 hours.

South 24-Parganas has registered 5 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone Pup 37,112. Hooghly has witnessed 6 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,579. Howrah has so far registered a total 35,675 Covid cases so far out of which 12 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling has reported 4 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally of infected cases to 18,403 so far. East Burdwan and West Burdwan have registered 2 and 8 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

Around 65 dedicated Covid hospitals are still functional in the state with 8,727 earmarked beds. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds stood at 2.80 on Wednesday. There are around 2,319 ICU/HDU beds in Covid hospitals. Around 1,279 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals. There are 200 Safe Homes still operational across the state. The Health department has addressed 15,60,794 general queries till date out of which around 739 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours. Around 5,78,360 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till February 17 out of which 259 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 2,86,959 people have received tele-psychological counselling in the state so far out of which 296 have availed the facilities in the past 24 hours.