Rate of Covid fatality in Bengal highest among patients above 75

kolkata: Covid fatality rate in Bengal has been the highest among patients who are above 75 years of age.



The fatality rate is around 7.47 per cent in this age group whereas the number drops to 3.43 per cent when it comes to the age group between 61-75 years.

The mortality rate further drops to 1.20 per cent among the patients in the age bracket 46-60 years.

The mortality rate has been much lower in case of younger generation.

Among the children in the age group between 0-15 years, the mortality rate stands at 0.07 per cent.

In case of the people belonging to the age bracket 16-30 years, the fatality rate remains at 0.09 per cent. The mortality rate slightly goes up to 0.31 per cent in case of patients in the age bracket 31-45 years.

The fatality rate is around 1.20 per cent among the patients belonging to the age bracket 46-60 years.

Overall, the fatality rate in the state stands at 1.19 per cent. The situation has much improved than what it had been earlier.

Around 18,027 patients have so far died across Bengal till Wednesday.

The number of fatalities has drastically dropped across the state in the past two weeks. Covid infection rate has also dropped.

According to the Health department's figure, the mortality rate is much higher among the male patients than that of female patients.

Mortality rate stands at 1.39 per cent in case of male patients and 0.91 percent in case of women.

Data says that among the male patients, around 31.23 percent people are suffering from hypertension as comorbid issues, around 26.60 per cent of them are suffering from diabetes.

Around 10.23 per cent of the total comorbid patients have been suffering from cardiac ailments.

In case of female Covid patients in Bengal, around 33.76 per cent of the total comorbid patients have complained about hypertension, about 28.87 per cent are affected with diabetes and 8.04 per cent patients are suffering from cardiac ailments.