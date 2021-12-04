Ratan Malakar withdraws as Independent candidate

Kolkata: Ratan Malakar, former Trinamool Congress ward coordinator, who had filed nomination as an Independent candidate withdrew himself from the election battle for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.



Malakar withdrew his nomination on Friday. "I was with Trinamool Congress and will continue to support the party as long as I live," he said after withdrawing his nomination.

Malakar, who was ward coordinator from ward 73 was dropped and Kajari Banerjee was nominated in his place. Malakar, who could not accept this, filed nomination as an Independent candidate. Mamata Banerjee is incidentally, a resident of ward 73.

Kajari Banerjee, TMC's nominee, said: "We have very cordial relations with Malakar and he must have been misled by some people."

Senior TMC leaders

held talks with Malakar after which he withdrew his candidature.

However, Tanima Chatterjee is fighting as an Independent candidate in ward 68. Satchidananda Banerjee, former chairman of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, is contesting as an Independent candidate from ward 72.