Rashika death case: Husband of deceased held
KOLKATA: After about one-and-a-half-year police have arrested the husband of Rashika Jain, who had died an unnatural death by falling from the roof of an apartment building in Alipore area.
Kushal Agarwal, the accused youth had allegedly compelled Rashika to commit suicide. He was picked up from his house on Wednesday night.
Rashika was married to Kushal in 2020. It is alleged that soon after their marriage, Kushal used to torture Rashika for money despite the accused and his family members had taken dowry worth huge amount of money. During January 2021, Rashika returned to her house and told her parents that she does not want to stay with Kushal and his family.
That time Kushal's father, Naresh Agarwal who is a well known businessman in the city requested Rashika's father to give them a chance and assured that his daughter will not have to face any trouble. After a few days, in February, Rashika returned to her in-law's house. On February 16, Rashika reportedly jumped from the roof of her in-law's house.
