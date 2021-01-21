Rare manuscripts, books at Udbodhan not damaged in Bagbazar fire

Kolkata: The rare books and manuscripts at Udbodhan were not damaged by the devastating fire that reduced a large number of huts in its vicinity to ashes last week.

Swami Nityamuktananda, head of Mayer Bari, said because of timely intervention of 2 fire engines the rare books and manuscripts could be saved. Some windows, AC machines and furniture had been damaged by the fire.

Udbodhan, the Bengali monthly organ of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission, was established by Swami Vivekananda in January 1899. Over the years, it has become a major publishing house in Kolkata having a huge godown on the ground floor. Once the fire spread, the monks who live on the third floor were evacuated.

Swami Nityamuktanandaji refuted the allegation raised by some people and circulated by a section of the media that the huts were set on fire by the monks who had thrown a fireball on the roof of one of the huts. The Swami said there is no cooking facility at Udbodhan office and even the tea which is provided to the employees is brought from Mayer Bari. "It is unfortunate that some people are holding the monks of RKM responsible for the fire," he said.