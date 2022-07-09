Rare feat: 18-day-old twins, attached by liver, separated

kolkata: In a critical surgery, the NRS Medical College and Hospital has separated 18-day-old twins, who were attached by the liver.



The babies were attached to one another by liver since their birth. The pediatric surgery department of the NRS Medical College has given a fresh lease of life to both the babies by separating their bodies.

The operation lasted for more than three hours. The doctors had taken various precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incidents.

When their parents took the babies to the hospital, the doctors found that both were attached to one another by liver. Both the patients are recovering fine.

It may be mentioned here around a month ago, 'Sishu Sathi' scheme, a brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came to the rescue of the parents of a two-month-old baby boy, who was brought to the NRS Medical College and Hospital with congenital heart defects. The doctors at the hospital had given a fresh lease of life to the baby by carrying out a critical surgery. The infant was born at Jangipur Hospital in Murshidabad on February 14.

The doctors at the hospital found that he had a number of congenital heart defects.

There was a hole between left ventricle and right ventricle and his aorta did not develop properly and it was narrow compared to a normal heart.