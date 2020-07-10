Ranjan Ghosal, one of the founders of 'Moheener Ghoraguli' passes away

Kolkata: Ranjan Ghosal, theatre personality and one of the founders of 'Moheener Ghoraguli' died in Bengaluru on Thursday.



He was 65-years-old and is survived by his wife Sangeeta and two sons. Ranjan died in sleep at his Bengaluru residence.

An electrical engineering graduate from Jadavpur University, Ranjan had worked for some years in BHEL. He was born at Memari in Burdwan.

He gave up the the career of an engineer and chose to join the cultural world.

He was one of the founding fathers of Bangla band. He was one of the earlier members of Saptarshi, a band set up by Gautam Chattpadhyay, his first cousin. When Mohinder Ghoraguli was formed in 1975,

Ranjan joined the group as a presenter. Ranjan was a brilliant composer and had penned songs like 'Bhese aashe Kolkata, Sangbighna Pakhikul, Meroon Sandhyalok' which were incorporated in Moheen's first album 'Sangbighna Pakhikul'. He used to look after the media and the art work, stage craft and managed the shows.

Ranjan struggled hard to retain the popularity of Moheen. In Bengaluru he organized the first rock concert. Remembering Moheener Ghoraguli', he organised a concert titled 'Abar Bochor Trish Pore' in Kolkata.

He was associated with the theatre world in Bengaluru.

Jointly with his wife Sangeeta, he staged Haibadan of Girish Kannad and Maiich the

legend of Arun Mukhopadhyay.