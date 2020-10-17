Random RAT tests in N Bengal ahead of Puja

Darjeeling: Random Rapid Antigen Tests need to be conducted in crowded places including shopping malls and markets before Durga Puja and the Covid-19 positives have to be isolated in safe houses and hospitals. "In this way rapid spread of the virus can be checked as the super spreaders would have been isolated and will not be able to contaminate others in the Puja crowds," prescribed Dr. Susanta Roy, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) overseeing the Covid-19 treatment in North Bengal.



Dr Roy, addressing media persons stated that the District administration and the health department have been advised to conduct such random tests in all crowded places at the time of the puja shopping spree. "If the positives can be isolated before pujas then things will be better," added the OSD.

The doctor stated that the viral load has increased from 21per cent to 47 per cent post Biswakarma Puja. "Danger lies in the persons who are positive but are undetected. They are spearing the virus to 6 per cent to 8 per cent of the population. Random tests need to be done to isolate these super spreaders" advised Dr. Roy. "Enjoy the pujas in your own locality ('Parar pujo.') More the movement, more will be the transmission of the virus. The biggest problem is crowds. Wearing masks, sanitizing and physical distancing will have to be practices in all puja pandals. The puja organisers have to get themselves tested also," stated the Dr. Roy.

The OSD stated that adequate infrastructure is available at present and will help North Bengal tide through the crisis if people act sensibly.

There are 350 beds in the Covid-19 facility in Jalpaiguri at present. "We have been asked to increase 200 beds," stated Dr. Roy. There are 484 beds in the Covid-19 hospitals in the Darjeeling district with 114 standby beds and 50 CCU beds.

In North Bengal there are 168 CCU beds. 88 CCU beds are being added. The number of ventilators in North Bengal stands at around 300 with 88 added last week.

Adequate doctors and nursing staff have been deputed in North Bengal to combat the Covid-19 crisis.