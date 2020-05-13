Ramzan special ration package to be distributed from May 15

BALURGHAT: A special Ramzan food packet named as 'Ramzan Package' will start distributing from May 15 in South Dinajpur. The package will be distributed at a subsidised rate through its public distribution system. Packages will include sugar, flour and bengal-gram which are commonly used to prepare the recipes for Iftar.



While speaking to the Millennium Post, District controller of Food and Supplies department Jayanta Roy said that the state government has come up with such a scheme for the Muslim community.

"The scheme is not restricted for minorities only. Anybody can avail the facility. We will distribute the package through 303 PDS in the district. The beneficiaries will avail one kg each of the three items once only according to norms," he added.

It may be noted that the district administration has opened two helpline/facilitation numbers 8918420778 for Balurghat sub-division and 9547638496 for Gangarampur sub-division for grievance, complaints and queries related to any ration commodities' distribution.