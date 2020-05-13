Ramzan special ration package to be distributed from May 15
BALURGHAT: A special Ramzan food packet named as 'Ramzan Package' will start distributing from May 15 in South Dinajpur. The package will be distributed at a subsidised rate through its public distribution system. Packages will include sugar, flour and bengal-gram which are commonly used to prepare the recipes for Iftar.
While speaking to the Millennium Post, District controller of Food and Supplies department Jayanta Roy said that the state government has come up with such a scheme for the Muslim community.
"The scheme is not restricted for minorities only. Anybody can avail the facility. We will distribute the package through 303 PDS in the district. The beneficiaries will avail one kg each of the three items once only according to norms," he added.
It may be noted that the district administration has opened two helpline/facilitation numbers 8918420778 for Balurghat sub-division and 9547638496 for Gangarampur sub-division for grievance, complaints and queries related to any ration commodities' distribution.
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Covid Red zones to be divided into 3: Mamata12 May 2020 7:19 PM GMT
PM announces Rs 20L cr package12 May 2020 7:15 PM GMT
After 40 days, train journeys begin with thermal scanners,...12 May 2020 7:08 PM GMT
Himachal doing 100 times better than Punjab in Covid-19...12 May 2020 7:07 PM GMT
Mamata slams Centre for not clearing dues worth Rs 52K cr12 May 2020 7:04 PM GMT