Rampurhat: Close association with people, dev work, poll plank for TMC

Kolkata: The four-time MLA and outgoing state Agriculture minister Asish Banerjee is not only confident of his win for the fifth consecutive term but with a highest ever margin from Rampurhat Assembly constituency in Birbhum resting on the development work carried out by Mamata Banerjee government and his close association with the people in the grassroots level in the tribal dominant Assembly constituency.



Banerjee is one of the oldest lieutenants of Trinamool Congress supremo and had ousted CPI(M) from Rampurhat long back in 2001, and with a wide experience of serving as ministers of different departments since TMC formed government in 2011 has ensured development of his constituency. The development has touched the lives of people from all walks of life starting from farmers to students.

When construction widening and strengthening of roads immensely benefitted the stone crushing sector in the region, setting up of a multi speciality hospital along with Nabarun Sasthya Kendra has given a major facelift to the health sector in the region. Students now no more need to travel long distance for higher studies as MA courses in English, Bengali and Sanskrit has been initiated at Rampurhat College itself. The infrastructure of schools has also been developed. Birbhum district is known for its Baul song. Keeping the cultural side of the area in mind, Banerjee has also ensured the setting up of 250 cultural stages in villages. For the agriculture sector, the

local MLA and the state agriculture minister has also ensured setting up of "river lift irrigation system" in his constituency as well.

Banerjee, who is also the chairperson of Tarapith Rampurhat Development Authority (TRDA), completed construction of a bypass connecting the town besides carrying out massive beautification of the area.

There are some pockets where supply of sufficient drinking water will be ensured soon. "We are reaching to the people with the development work carried out by our government. We are getting Birbhum Lok Sabha seat from where Satabdi Roy got elected as an MP.

Taking a dig at BJP, Banerjee said: "They are in power for almost seven years at the Centre, but yet to address the demand of the people of Rampurhat to give a two minute halt of Satabdi Express at Rampurhat. People basically expects nothing from them (BJP) as all are well aware of their anti-people policies."

Both TMC and CPIM have alleged of factional feud in the saffron camp. But the BJP candidate brushed aside the allegation and claimed they are giving a united fight. CPIM and BJP fielded Sanjib Barman and Subhasis Chowdhury respectively from the constituency. They also claimed of getting people's mandate from the constituency.