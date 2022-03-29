Rampurhat case: CBI quizzes suspended IC; death toll rises to nine

kolkata: The woman, who had suffered more than 60 per cent burn injury in the Bogtui arson incident, died on Monday at the Rampurhat hospital.



Though the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials went to the Rampurhat hospital on Sunday to record the statement of the woman identified as Nazma Bibi, doctors did not allow as her condition was critical. However, now the CBI officials will have to depend on the statement she had given to the doctors at the hospital. Till date nine persons have died in the incident. Meanwhile, on Monday CBI summoned the former Inspector-in-Charge (IC) of Rampurhat police station and suspended Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Syan Ahmed at the camp office for interrogation. Though the IC did not appear on Monday, Ahmed met the investigating officers. Sources informed that he was asked about what steps he had taken on March 21 night after getting information about the houses being set on fire.

The Central agency is also trying to find out the location of the police officials at the time of the incident. CBI officials on Monday brought Anarul Hossain and other accused to the camp office for interrogation. They also called Bibi's husband Sheikhlal to record his statement. CBI may talk to the fire brigade personnel who on March 21 night went to the Bogtui village to douse the flames. On March 21 night, Bhadu Sheikh, Upopradhan of Barosal Panchayat was killed by unknown miscreants. It is alleged that in retaliation of Bhadu's murder, several houses were set on fire by Anarul Hossain and others.