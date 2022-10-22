Rampant sale of crackers without QR codes or fake codes, say eco-activists

Kolkata: Green activists and representatives from housing complexes in the city raised concern over fake green fireworks flooding the retail markets in Kolkata, including the Bazi Bazar. The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) on Friday held a meeting with representatives of high-rises in the city for the purpose of awareness regarding the Calcutta High Court's direction on crackers to be used during Kali Puja.



The Calcutta High Court has directed that only green firecrackers bearing QR codes producing up to 90 decibels sound at 5 metres from the point of explosion can be lit between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali. However, activists alleged that even Bazi Bazars are selling crackers without any QR code or fake codes.

"We have seized 6000 kg of illegal firecrackers and have arrested 100 persons and 86 cases have been initiated at various police stations. We are alert and vigilant to curb the bursting of illegal firecrackers in coordination with the police," Rajesh Kumar, member secretary of WBPCB, said.

Senior officials from Kolkata Police and four Commissionerates — Howrah, Bidhannagar, Chandannagore and Barrackpore — were present at the meeting. Deepanjan Majumdar, Regional Head, National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), who was present during the meeting, pointed out that identification can be done by scanning the QR code printed on the packet with a scanner app installed in smartphones.

On scanning a QR code, a certificate is generated mentioning the name and nature of the firework; details like name and address of the manufacturer, chemical composition of the firework and the percentage of each chemical in the firework; and percentage of reduction in emission. The certificate comes on the letterhead of CSIR-NEERI with the official seal of the authorised signatory of CSIR-NEERI.

Kalyan Rudra, chairman of WBPCB, added that green firecrackers can reduce pollution to the extent of 30 percent. However, he pointed out the effects of various chemicals that are used for creating the various types of light in these crackers and their harmful effects on human health. He also expressed concern over the effect of bursting crackers on animals and birds.

As per law, the police can slap Section 9(b)(1)(b) of the Explosives Act against the manufacture, possession and sale of banned firecrackers which can land the offender in jail for up to three years. The offender can also be fined up to Rs 5,000.