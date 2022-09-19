Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapith, Deoghar to celebrate its centenary

kolkata: Swami Suvirananda, general secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Mission will inaugurate a three-day centenary celebration of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapith, Deoghar on September 22.



Set up in 1922, this is one of the oldest educational institutions run by the RKM across the country. There will be seminars on the life and works of Swami Vivekananda and the relevance of his teachings in modern society. Swamis Suparnanandaji, secretary RKM, Gol Park, Shantatmanandaji, secretary, RKM, New Delhi, Tattawasaranandaji, principal, probationers' training centre, Belur Math and Shastrajnanandaji, secretary, RKM, Saradapith will take part in the seminar.

There will be cultural programmes and exhibition presented by the students of the school. Deoghar Vidyapith had received Swami Vivekananda School of Excellence Award by CBSE in 2013. In 2017, it got the Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar, given by MHRD. Over the century, the school has achieved excellence bagging several awards. Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapith was ranked first among all CBSE schools in the country in 2020, which was based on the average aggregate score of the students in AISSE 2020.

The survey was conducted by a private educational portal which collected data from 20,000 CBSE schools in the country. In 2022 Class X Board, first rank was secured by Vidyapith student in CBSE Patna Region ( Bihar and Jharkhand). Illustrious monks of the Order like Swami Gambhiranandaji, Swami Lokeswaranandaji, Swami Hiranmoyanandaji and Swami Suhitanandaji had acted as headmasters of the school.