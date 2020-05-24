Ramakrishna Mission to provide relief to Amphan affected people

Kolkata: Ramakrishna Mission will provide primary relief to the Amphan hit people in South and North 24-Parganas and East Midnapore, says Swami Suviranandaji, general secretary, Ramakrishna Math and Mission.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had appealed to RKM on Wednesday shortly after the Cycle Amphan had hit Bengal to do relief among the affected people.

Swami Suviranandaji said primary relief will be provided by three centres in South 24-Parganas, Mansadeep,

Sarisha and Narendrapur. The Mansadeep centre has been hit by the cyclone.

All the trees have been uprooted and the flower and vegetable gardens destroyed. Despite that the centre has already started providing cooked food to the affected people.

The Belghoria and Rahara centres of RKM will start relief operations in north 24-Parganas while the centres in Kolkata will give relied on the people in the city.

He said the RKM has already spent Rs 12 plus crores to the people during the COVID- 19 pandemic.

All the RKM centres in the country along with the centres in Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and South Africa provided primary relief to the people.

This is the highest amount spent by RKM to provide primary relief to the people.