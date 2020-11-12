Rally to spread awareness on adverse effects of bursting firecrackers held

Kolkata: A public awareness rally to enlighten citizens about the harmful effects of crackers was held in Bhowanipore ahead of Diwali and Kali Puja on Wednesday.

"The message of the rally conducted is to spread awareness about the harmful effects of sound crackers," said Ashim Basu, coordinator of ward number 70, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

He reiterated Pets (dogs) hear 10 minutes more than human beings. Not only humans, but animals also get affected 10 times more due to the bursting of crackers.

The rally, conducted by KMC in collaboration with Kolkata Police, started from the Northern Park in Bhowanipore. Marched in the area and terminated at the originating point.