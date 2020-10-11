Rally protesting Hathras incident

Kolkata: Anganwari and Asha workers held a rally to protest against the rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hatras, Uttar Pradesh, and demanded stern action against the persons involved in the crime.



The rally started from Hazra and ended at Dorina Crossing. It was led by Chandrima Bhattacharya, president, Trinamool Mahila Congress. The participants carried posters and placards demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the matter.

Bhattacharya said as the Anganwari and Asha workers spend most of the time with women and children they are visibly disturbed by the Hathras incident.

Many of them have raised question as to how could those "monsters inflict so much pain on the teenage girl and later the administration performed the final rites without giving her mother a chance to see her for one final tie."

She said not only in Hathras, atrocities against women are on the rise in Uttar Pradesh.