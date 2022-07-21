Rally organised to spread awareness on mangroves

KOLKATA: The district administration of South 24- Parganas on Wednesday started a week-long initiative to commemorate the occasion of World Mangrove Day on July 26.



The Namkhana block administration held a rally in the coastal blocks under its jurisdiction with school children to spread awareness in saving mangroves.

Massive mangrove plantation was taken up in the coastal belt after the severe cyclonic storm Amphan hit the state in May 2020 resulting in huge loss of mangrove cover.

About 6500 hectares of predominantly non forest land in Bengal in the three coastal districts- South 24-Parganas, North 24-Parganas and East Midnapore witnessed the plantation of 15 crore mangroves and its associated species.

"Awareness is of utmost importance to ensure mangrove conservation and in this week upto July 26, different programmes will be taken up through out the district for spreading awareness," Santanu Singha Thakur, BDO Namkhana said.

Plantation programme and sit and draw competition was held at Ithkhola gram panchayat under Canning I block.

Mangroves are ecologically fragile ecosystem rich in biodiversity and provide range of services like fisheries, medicines, recreation, eco tourism, bio filtration, nursery and coastal protection.