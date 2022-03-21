Rally held to demand underpass

KOLKATA: Becharam Manna, minister-of-state for Labour, led a cycle rally at Singur, demanding construction of underpass along Durgapur Expressway to avoid road accidents.



The cycle rally, which started from Singur ended at Dankuni intersection.

Manna alleged despite repeated complaints the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) refused to construct underpass along the Expressway. Because of high speed of the vehicles that use the Expressway, local people find it difficult to cross the road and fatal accidents have become a regular feature in the areas surrounding Singur.

Manna said because of high speed the drivers are unable to stop the vehicles fearing that they may overturn and so hit the persons who are crossing the road. The pedestrians often fail to gauge the speed of the vehicles and so come infront suddenly only to be hit by the speeding cars. He said he would take up the matter with state administration which in turn will pick it up with the Centre.