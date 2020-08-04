Raksha Bandhan: State distributes masks to raise Covid awareness

Kolkata: With the initiative taken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, masks were distributed across the state on the day of Raksha Bandhan to create awareness among people about the precautionary measures needed to be taken to curb the spread of COVID-19.



The Chief Minister on Monday tweeted: "Wishing everyone Happy Rakhi Bandhan. After Lord Curzon decided to divide Bengal, Kabiguru Rabindranath Thakur started the Rakhi Bandhan tradition to give a message of unity and harmony. He also penned 'Banglar Mati, Banglar Jol'. My best wishes to all."

The state Youth Services and Sports department held a programme named - "Sanskriti Divas" - following the regulations of physical distancing.

The central level programme was held at Netaji Indoor Stadium where the state Youth Services and Sports minister Aroop Biswas was present. In the present circumstances, masks have been distributed instead of rakhis in the programme. At the same time it has also taken place at headquarters of all 23 districts and Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA). It has also been organised at 342 blocks, 117 municipalities and six municipal corporations. It has also been organised at 144 wards in Kolkata.

Senior Trinamool Congress leaders including Partha Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim and Purnendu Basu attended mask distribution programmes in different parts of Kolkata and its outskirts. Similarly, programmes were also organised all across the state.

The state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim tweeted in this connection: "Today on the occasion of Rakhi Bandhan, distributed masks in and around my Chetla ward office. While we continue to find a cure to coronavirus, these masks have come to become our lifesavers. I urge all citizens to please wear masks, protect yourself and those around you."

New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) celebrated Rakshan Bandhan in a unique way on Monday when rakhis were tied on trees to develop bonding with green.

The celebration titled Bonding with trees was held at Neen Bonani situated in action area II. Senior NKDa officials including its chairman Debashis Sen tied rakhis on trees.

The rank and file of both the Kolkata Police and the West Bengal Police too distributed masks across the state. Anuj Sharma, Commissioner of Kolkata Police, tweeted urging people "Gift a mask on this auspicious day. Happy Raksha Bandhan. Mask Up Kolkata. Team KP We Care We Dare."