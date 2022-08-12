'Raksha Bandhan' observed in Bengal, CM shares greetings

kolkata/balurghat: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sent her heartiest greetings to every one on the occasion of 'Raksha Bandhan.'



She tweeted: "My heartiest greetings and best wishes to all on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan."

Mayor Firhad Hakim said implementation of the message of communal harmony preached by Rabindranath Tagore is the need of the hour to save the country from bigotry and narrowness.

Tagore had tied Rakhi to strengthen Hindu Muslim unity and to protest against the proposal to partition Bengal by Lord Curzon in 1905. At Netaji Indoor stadium, a cultural programme was organised by the Youth Services and Sports department to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

At Snehodiya in New Town the senior citizens celebrated the occasion through cultural programme. They tied Rakhi on each others wrist.Raksha Bandhan was celebrated in areas under sic corporations, 119 municipalities and 341 blocks in the state. In south Kolkata, a cultural programme was organized on Triangular Park. Debashis Kumar, MLA from Rashbehari said through cultural programmes the message of communal harmony should be spread. Raksha Bandhan was celebrated on Thursday at Hili located on the India-Bangladesh border. The female members of a social welfare organisation tied Rakhi on wrists of the on duty Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in order to celebrate the day.