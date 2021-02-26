Rakesh Singh framed me for rejecting his advances: Pamela

Kolkata: BJP Yuva Morcha state secretary Pamela Goswami, who was arrested from New Alipore area for possession of 90 gms cocaine, made some serious allegations against senior BJP leader Rakesh Singh — a co-accused in the case. She said Singh physically assaulted her and even threatened to kill her.



She further claimed that Singh had made several advances and reiterated that she had fallen victim to a conspiracy. She expressed faith on the investigation being done by the Kolkata Police. After she was produced at the Alipore Court on February 20, the BJP Yuva Morcha leader was remanded to police custody. While she was being taken to the court lock-up, Goswami alleged that Singh had framed her by joining hands with OC, New Alipore, Amit Shankar Mukherjee. After the Detective Department of the Kolkata Police took over the investigation of the case, a search was conducted at her beauty parlour in New Town. She then again claimed that she was being framed by Singh.

On Thursday, Goswami and her two associates, identified as Prabir Kumar Dey and Somnath Chatterjee, were produced at the court after completion of police remand. Again the public prosecutor appealed for their police remand. After hearing, the trio was again remanded to police custody till March 4. Goswami also alleged when she went to lodge a complaint against Singh at the New Alipore police station, Mukherjee had refused to receive the same.