Rajpur-Sonarpur municipality to vaccinate Rly passengers, hawkers staying close to stations

Kolkata: The Rajpur–Sonarpur municipality has adopted special measures to vaccinate the railway passengers and the hawkers who have their shops on or close to the railway stations.



The civic body has started organising camps at four railway stations that come under its jurisdictional area with the aim to provide the jab to 100 people on a daily basis.

"Every day, camps will be organised in two railway stations and 50 people will be inoculated in each of these two stations. The camps will be held in four railway stations — Narendrapur, Garia, Sonarpur and Subhasgram.

"On Friday and Saturday, such camps were held in Garia and Sonarpur stations. The GRP and Sonarpur police station are providing assistance to the municipality for smooth conduct of the camps," said Pallab Das, chairman, Board of Administrators, Rajpur- Sonarpur municipality.

There is a section of railway

passengers who have been finding it difficult to go to the vaccination camps and take the jab because of their tight work schedule.

"The camps on railway stations are proving to be of great help to them," said a senior official of Rajpur-Sonarpur municipality. Any persons above the age group of 18 are entitled to take the jab from these special camps.