Rajpur, Sonarpur municipality block pockets; 3 test +ve in Chandannagore

Kolkata: Implementing stringent measures to curb the spread of COVID the Rajpur – Sonarpur municipality has completely blocked some areas and installed drop gates with bamboo at some other places in the area to curb the movement of outsiders inside the containment zones that fall under the civic body's jurisdiction.



Parts of the nine wards under the municipality has figured among containment zone on May 8 and the municipality has accelerated measures to prevent the spread of COVID further.

The municipality has also imposed restrictions on some buffer zones located adjacent to the containment zones

"All shops and markets within the containment zone have been closed down and the respective councillors

have made arrangements to deliver vegetables and grocery items at the doorstep of the residents of these zones.

No person from the containment zones are allowed to venture outside and no one is allowed to enter into the zone," said Pallab Das, Chairman of Rajpur – Sonarpur Municipality.

The civic body in coordination with the police will also keep shops and markets closed in the buffer zones but will allow people to go for their work.

The Health department will decide on how the collection of swab samples of the people with symptoms will be conducted.

"The CMOH may send mobile vans for collection of samples from the

area or people may be

taken through some vehicular arrangement to Subhasgram Hospital for sample

tests," said a senior official of the municipality.

Nandan Colony, Upen Mitra Road under ward 17, Gadi Para, Khudiram

Colony in ward 21, Pearabagan under ward 31, Panchpota under ward 3, Badia- Natunpara in ward 6, Dhamaitala Jamaler Mat, Megacity

Darir Road in ward 24 and 25 and Ashirbad Green Valley Residency on Garia

Main Road and Satyajit Roy Park in Panchanantala under ward 34 and 34 have been marked among the containment zones.

A number of wards in Rajpur – Sonarpur municipality shares its borders with a number of wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Meanwhile, parts of ward 11 and 12 under Chandannagore Municipal Corporation in Hooghly district

has been brought under containment zone after three persons of Urdi Bazar area recently tested COVID positive. Eighty people in these areas have been sent to quarantine centres.

The affected parts of the two wards have been completely sealed and residents have been asked to remain indoors. The police has put up barricades to stop any outsider entering these zones and not allowing any people from these areas to venture outside.