Rajib's guards assaulted our workers: TMC

KOLKATA: A clash broke out between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP workers during Rajib Banerjee's rally in Bankra area of Howrah on Sunday.



TMC workers alleged that the Central Reserve Police Force (CPF) personnel resorted to lathi charge despite they were protesting peacefully.

On Sunday morning, TMC workers showed black flags to Banerjee and shouted 'go back Rajib Banerjee' slogans.

It had been alleged that the BJP workers started assaulting TMC men who were protesting during the rally.

After being attacked by the saffron party workers, TMC men protested and a clash broke out between the two groups.

Trinamool Congress workers claimed that the CRPF personnel deputed as body guards of Banerjee suddenly started chasing them and also assaulted even women.

Monalisa Pal, a TMC worker said: "While we were protesting against Banerjee peacefully, the CRPF personnel attacked us. They resorted to lathi charge and several of our party workers suffered injuries." Senior Trinamool Congress leader and party candidate in Central Howrah Assembly constituency, Arup Roy condemned the incident and said that the people were protesting against Banerjee as he had betrayed them.

Meanwhile, the polls in the state will commence on March 27.