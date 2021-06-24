'Rajib Banerjee's aide made wealth worth crores by duping others'

kolkata: The close aide of BJP leader Rajib Banerjee who was arrested for his alleged financial corruption, is found to have made hundreds of crore rupees by cheating people.



After arresting Gobinda Hazra the former panchayat Pradhan of Jagadishpur Panchayat in Liluah, cops came to know that he made several assets worth several hundred crores of rupees during his entire political career.

Hazra who used to sell milk door to door had allegedly managed to make the assets by cheating people.

It is also alleged that Hazra had sold government land and cheated people.

He even used to extort from the local shop owners by taking several things without paying.

Though cops came to know that Hazra had cheated several people by promising jobs.

He also took a good amount of money from several people by promising to provide space to set up shops but did not fulfill the commitment

The investigating officials suspect that Hazra may have invested a good amount of money on immovable assets which need to be traced.

Sources informed that cops will appeal for Hazra's further police custody on Thursday after completing three days police remand.

Police may also appeal for a 'shown arrest' prayer in the court for the other cases pending against Hazra at the Liluah police station.

It may be mentioned that despite several complaints being filed against him, Banerjee used to guard Hazra from getting arrested.

After Banerjee joined BJP, Hazra also followed him to the saffron party.

He was arrested on Sunday night from his sister's house at Kalna in East Burdwan for his alleged involvement in corruption. Meanwhile, probe into the case is underway.