Rajib Banerjee tenders his resignation from Trinamool

Kolkata: Former Forest minister, Rajib Banerjee on Friday tendered his resignation as an MLA and from all his posts in Trinamool



Congress (TMC).

The development has intensified speculations that Rajib Banerjee may join BJP on January 30.

Trinamool Congress termed his act of coming out of the premises of the state Assembly with a photograph of the party's chairperson Mamata Banerjee in his hand as "hilarious".

"He is doing nothing apart from drama. It is something hilarious as he had untied all knots with TMC. People do not take all these well," TMC MP Saugata Roy said.

He further stated: "There is no question of speculating that who will join BJP during their scheduled programmes as our party chairperson has already said that those wanting to leave must hurry as the train is leaving the platform. But there will be no way out to get

down from the train once you get onto it."

Rajib Banerjee was found walking out of the premises of the state Assembly with the photograph of the Chief Minister that was present in his office room in the state Assembly. Expressing his gratitude towards the Chief Minister, he said: "She gave me the opportunity to work as an MLA. I respect Mamata Banerjee like my mother."

He also wrote to TMC chairperson on Friday tendering his resignation as a member of the party.