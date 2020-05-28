Rajib Banerjee holds review meet to take stock of Amphan damage

BALURGHAT: Forest minister Rajib Banerjee arrived in Balurghat on Wednesday to take stock of the situation in entire South Dinajpur which has been adversely affected by cyclone Amphan.



The minister conducted an administrative review meeting at Baluchhaya auditorium in Balurghat on the post-cyclone situation. He instructed the administrative officials to conduct a full-fledged survey report about Amphan damage.

Banerjee said: "As per instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he arrived in South Dinajpur to learn about the damage caused due to the cyclonic storm and the

current situation of the affected areas."

The minister said: "I have been intimated by the administrative officials that over 18,000 people were affected. The Amphan cyclone has caused destruction to the properties of forest

and PHE departments. Agricultural crops were heavily damaged."

According to him, the damage and destruction caused by cyclone Amphan was beyond imagination and one can be well aware that it is impossible to restore normalcy within few days. "We have asked the officials to prepare a detailed report on damage and send it immediately to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for approval. She is sympathetic about the

damage repair and I hope adequate fund will be provided

once the report is ready," he added.

Rajya Sabha MP and

Vice-Chairman of North Bengal Development Arpita Ghosh, Minister for State of North Bengal Development Bachchu Hansda, Chairman of Mackintosh Burn Ltd

Shankar Chakraborty, DIG of Malda Range Prasun Banerjee, Sabhadhipati of Zilla Parishad Lipika Roy, District Magistrate Nikhil Nirmal and Superintendent of Police Debarshi Dutta were present in the review meeting.