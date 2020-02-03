Rajib Banerjee gives clarion call to party workers to fight against BJP together

BALURGHAT: State minister and district Trinamool Congress observer Rajib Banerjee on Monday told the party workers to fight against the saffron brigade together by taking the support from people so that the soil of Bengal cannot be stigmatised by communal disharmony.



Addressing a party workers convention in Patiram around 12 km from here, Banerjee said: "BJP's political intention is very clear. They are trying to capture Bengal by playing a dirty game of communal disharmony. We should alert people so that their ill intention can be checked."

In a scathing attack against the BJP, Banerjee said: "The BJP leaders are involved in misguiding the people by campaigning that the TMC always backs infiltration from neighbouring Bangladesh. I'm asking the BJP leaders through this convention that if infiltration persists through border areas that means the central government has failed to restrict the infiltration because the BSF is controlled by the Narendra Modi-led government and in that aspect, Trinamool Congress-led Bengal government has nothing to do."

Banerjee said that it is the BJP that backs cross-border anti-socials to create political unrest and violence in Bengal.

"I have specific information that the BJP is indulging in infiltration through the unfenced areas of South Dinajpur. BSF is helping them in that case. I Would appeal to you to join hands against the BJP and isolate them everywhere."

Earlier, thousands of TMC workers carrying party flags assembled at the area where the convention took place.

The general secretary of All India Trinamool Congress Committee and party's state president, Subrata Bakshi who had attended the convention, stressed on strengthening the party from both booth and ground levels. "We have the municipal elections in Balurghat, Gangarampur and Buniadpur shortly. We should work together to retain the power of those municipalities. We have Assembly polls too in 2021. BJP is our archrival. Around seven months back after the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP thought that the Trinamool is finished but we proved them wrong in the next civic and Assembly polls," he said.

Warning against factionalism, Bakshi said: "No one is beyond the party. We have only one leader. She is Mamata Banerjee who meets people personally. The party has undertaken 'Didi Ke Bolo Karmosuchi' to connect with the people more closely."

Apart from Banerjee and Bakshi, district TMC president Arpita Ghosh, local minister Bachchu Hansda along with many frontal district-level party leaders were present in the convention.