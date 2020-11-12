Rajesh Kumar Sinha given additional charge as Secretary of state Agriculture Marketing dept

Kolkata: IAS officer Rajesh Kumar Sinha, who is the Secretary of the state Transport depart, has been given the additional charge of Secretary of the state Agriculture Marketing department.



A few days ago, IAS officer of 1990 batch Subrata Gupta has been promoted to the rank of additional chief secretary. He was the Principal Secretary of the state Food Processing Industries and Horticulture department.

On promotion, he has been made the Additional Chief Secretary of the same

department. It has come into effect from November 1. The state also witnessed a major reshuffle in the IAS cadre in Bengal as district magistrates (DM) of seven districts were changed.

It was on November 3 when Dhaval Jain was made the member secretary of the West Bengal Valuation Board. He was the Commissioner of Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC).

Mukta Arya, District Magistrate of Howrah, has been given the additional charge of Commissioner of HMC. Sujata Ghosh, who was the member secretary of West Bengal Valuation Board, was made commissioner of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department.