Rajesh Km sent on compulsory waiting

Kolkata: In another major reshuffle in the IPS cadre in Bengal within a day after formation of the government, three IPS officers, including Rajesh Kumar, have been sent on compulsory waiting.



Kumar was appointed as ADG Western Zone by the Election Commission just a couple of days ahead of the first-phase polls held on March 27 by replacing Sanjay Singh. Amit Kumar Singh, who was SP Alipurduar, and Shrihari Pandey, who was SP Howrah (Rural), were also sent on compulsory waiting.

The SP of East Midnapore district has also been changed. Amarnath K, who was posted at Barrackpore Police Commissionerate as a Deputy Commissioner, becomes the new SP of East Midnapore.

This comes a day after Sunil Kumar Yadav, who was the SP of the district, was sent on compulsory waiting. At the same time, District Magistrates of South 24-Parganas, West Burdwan, Darjeeling and Nadia have been changed. P Ulganathan, who was CEO KMDA, has been brought back as DM South 24-Parganas replacing Antara Acharya. She becomes the CEO of KMDA. Vibhu Goel is the new DM of West Burdwan. He replaced Anurag Shrivastava, who becomes Managing Director of West Bengal Mineral Development Corporation with additional charge of Additional Secretary of the Industry and Commerce department. Shashank Sethi becomes the new DM of Nadia replacing Partha Ghosh and S Pinnambalam has been made the new DM of Darjeeling.

In another crucial move, Ajay Kumar Nand has been brought back to the post of ADG CIF and Devendra Prakash Singh has been reinstated in Kolkata Police in the post of Additional Commissioner of Police. Ajey Mukund Ranade, who is the ADG Training, will also hold the additional charge of Advisor (Security and Vigilance) WBSEDCL.

Biswajit Ghosh, who was SP Krishnanagar, has been made the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the Combat Battalion of the Kolkata Police and Surya Pratap Yadav, who was SP Jangipur police division, becomes DC Headquarters of Bidhannagar Police. VSR Ananthnag, SP Ranaghat Police Division, and Pradeep Kumar Yadav, SP Jalpaiguri, have been made SSIB and CO of the fourth battalion of the State Armed Police.